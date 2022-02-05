STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli shares 'best wishes' for world cup summit clash to India's U-19 team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also took to their Twitter handle and showed support to Boys in Blue.

Published: 05th February 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian batter Virat Kohli (FIle Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior team batter Virat Kohli on Saturday gave his 'best wishes' to India's Under 19 team.

India and England will be squaring off in the summit clash of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Taking to his Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, "Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final."

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to their Twitter handle and showed support to Boys in Blue.

"Let's get behind the #BoysInBlue as they take on England U19 today in the #U19CWC final," tweeted BCCI.

For India, a record fifth title is the objective in their fourth successive final, while England have enjoyed their best ICC U19 Men's CWC in 24 years since their one victory.

England should be familiar with the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, having seen off both South Africa and Afghanistan there in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

For India, meanwhile, it will be a new venue after their impressive wins over defending champions Bangladesh in the quarters and then Australia last time out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli BCCI India U19 squad ICC U19 WC Final India vs England
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp