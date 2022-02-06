STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI announces Rs 40 lakh for U-19 team members, Rs 25 lakh each for support staff

India beat England in the U-19 World cup final in Antigua on Saturday to lift the record-extending fifth title.

Published: 06th February 2022 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team players pose with the World Cup trophy after beating England in the U19 World Cup finals at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies, Feb 6, 2022

Indian cricket team players pose with the World Cup trophy after beating England in the U19 World Cup finals at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies, Feb 6, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Sunday announced cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for each member of the victorious Indian U-19 team.

The support staff will be paid Rs 25 lakh each.

India beat England in the U-19 World cup final in Antigua on Saturday to lift the record-extending fifth title.

"They were impressive across departments and sealed India's fifth World Cup. While their on-field performances were fantastic, the team also showed grit, determination and courage to bounce back strongly despite the Covid-19 cases in the camp," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.

"I must also appreciate the efforts put in by the Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar along with his members of the coaching group, support staff and VVS Laxman – Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy – for the way they kept the team in good spirits and guided them to victory. We have the best structure in place for our age-group cricketers and some of the best coaches work closely with the boys."

Six India players, including captain Yash Dhull, had tested positive for COVID-19 during the group stages of the tournament but the team overcame the crisis to lift the trophy.

"They had very little cricket in the run-up to the World Cup this time and despite that, India remained unbeaten," Ganguly said.

"This is truly remarkable. The selectors have done an excellent job in picking the right team from a wide pool of cricketers. The boys have a long career ahead of them and I wish them the best."

Asked to field first, India bowled out England for 189 after having them at 61 for six at one stage.

Bowling his medium pacers to deadly effect, Raj Bawa (5/31) ran through the English middle-order after the in-form left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar (4/34) laid the opposition low with two early blows.

India completed the chase with 14 balls to spare.

Secretary Jay Shah said: "India is the most successful side in the history of U19 World Cups and the fifth title is a testament to the robust system and structure we have in place for our age-group cricketers.

"The Board takes age-group cricket very seriously and works closely to ensure we remain fluid with our approach to suit the demands of the team amidst the pandemic."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India U19 cricket team ICC U19 Cricket World Cup BCCI Hrishikesh Kanitkar VVS Laxman Sourav Ganguly
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp