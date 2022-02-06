STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI to felicitate India U-19 boys in Ahmedabad

On February 6, the BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh each for the squad members and Rs 25 lakh each for support staff.

Published: 06th February 2022 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

India U-19 team celebrates after their victory.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The triumphant India U-19 squad will be felicitated by the BCCI in Ahmedabad upon its arrival in India.

On Sunday, the BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh each for the squad members and Rs 25 lakh each for support staff.

Following their famous win over England on Saturday, the Indian contingent called on the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana.

With little time to celebrate the success in the Caribbean, the squad will take the long flight back home on Sunday evening with connecting flights from Amsterdam and Bangalore before eventually landing in Ahmedabad.

The senior Indian team is also currently in Ahmedabad playing three ODIs against the West Indies.

With the team in the bubble, it is not yet known if the U-19 boys will get to interact with their seniors.

"It has been a hectic schedule for the boys who have little time to rest. They will get some rest after they land in India," said a BCCI official.

Fresh from their win in the final, the boys headed to Guyana from Antigua and were felicitated by the Indian High Commissioner K J Srinivasa who is an avid cricket fan.

The players were tired but enjoyed clicking pictures with West Indies great Sir Curtly Ambrose, who was present at the function.

Delhi-based Yash Dhull captained the Indian team in the Caribbean while Hrishikesh Kanitkar headed the support staff.

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman was also in the Caribbean and played a massive role in taking care of the team in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak which left five players infected including Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed.

It was a record-extending fifth title for India who have made the final of the last four editions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI India U19 cricket team ICC U19 cricket team Ahmedabad
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp