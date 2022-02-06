STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina bereaved

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trilokchand Raina, father of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

"He was battling with cancer for the last one year," a source told PTI.

Raina's teammates including Harbhajan Singh offered their condolences on social media.

"Very sad to hear Suresh Raina's father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan.

Raina, 35, played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s for India.

