Justin Langer says his respect for values might have been taken as "too intense" by some

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Justin Langer has said that his respect for values might have been taken by some as being "too intense" during his tenure as Australia head coach after he opted to quit from the top job instead of agreeing to a short-term contract extension.

In his resignation letter to Cricket Australia (CA) officials, Langer offered his apology but stressed that he values "honesty, respect, trust, truth and performance" but some people might have taken it as being "too intense" in his working style.

"My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise," wrote Langer in his resignation letter, according to 'abc.net.au'.

"It is said that in any venture if you leave things in a better place than when you started then you have done your job. Whilst it is not up to me to judge, I hope Australians respect what has been achieved over the last four years in Australian cricket."

Faced with months of complaints by senior players over his rigid coaching style and more recently by an uncompromising Cricket Australia board of directors, Langer resigned as head coach of the Australian men's cricket team on Saturday.

According to reports, the 51-year-old Langer wanted to sign a new long-term contract but CA only wanted to keep him on until the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

"... I want people to know I am happy with my decision and proud of what I have achieved. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity," the former Australia opening batter said in the letter.

"Last night I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia (in November), with the sentiment of 'going out on a high'. After careful consideration, I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result, I believe it is in everyone's best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately."

He said the media speculation on his future as the Australian coach over the last 12 months has taken an enormous toll on his family.

"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board, and you Nick, are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision."

There had been speculation about Langer's future in the role since last summer's home Test series loss to India when reports of discontent among players about Langer's "intensity" emerged.

Langer has received an outpouring of support from former teammates and ex-Australian players, including Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Mitchell Johnson.