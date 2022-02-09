STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh to tour South Africa for three ODIs, two Tests in March-April

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday announced the finalized dates and venues for the Proteas men's inbound tour against Bangladesh.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Bangladesh Cricket Team (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the finalized dates and venues for the Proteas men's inbound tour against Bangladesh.

The tour will consist of three ODIs and two Tests across four venues from March 18 to April 12, 2022.

"SuperSport Park, Centurion will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Wanderers, Johannesburg while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures," stated CSA in an official release.

The tour is of great significance for the hosts, as both series count for vital points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship.

Fixtures:1st ODI-- March 18 -- SuperSport Park, Centurion2nd ODI -- March 20 -- Wanderers, Johannerburg3rd ODI -- March 23 -- SuperSport Park, Centurion

Test series:1st Test: March 31-April 4 -- Kingsmead, Durban2nd Test: April 8-12 -- St. George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh South Africa Bangladesh vs South Africa Bangladesh vs South Africa ODI Series Bangladesh vs South Africa Test Series
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp