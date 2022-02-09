STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad felicitated on sidelines of second ODI

India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad was on Wednesday felicitated by the BCCI on the sidelines of the second ODI here on Wednesday.

India's U-19 World Cup-winning team watches the second One Day International cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad.

India's U-19 World Cup-winning team watches the second One Day International cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

The U-19 heroes, wearing blazers, first watched the second ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium from the stands, as they had a joyous time seeing their stars in presence of head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and other members of the support staff.

The victorious squad members could not get to meet the senior India cricketers as they were part of the bio-bubble created for the three match series.

Former India batter and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman, who was with the team in the Caribbean, was also present on occasion.

And so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and few other senior officials of the state cricket bodies.

The Board has already announced cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for the players and Rs 25 lakh each for the support staff.

The India U-19 squad had returned home on Tuesday.

The squad took the long flight back from the Caribbean with connections in Amsterdam and Dubai before reaching Bengaluru on Tuesday morning and the team then reached Ahmedabad.

More functions await the boys when they reach their respective hometowns by Thursday.

An utterly dominant India on February 5 won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title in North Sound in Antigua, beating heavyweights England by four wickets in the summit clash of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

