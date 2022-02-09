STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand vs India: Last few overs didn't go in our favour, says Harmanpreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed disappointment after her side lost in the one-off T20I against New Zealand at the John Davies Oval.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

India women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

QUEENSTOWN: Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed disappointment after her side lost in the one-off T20I against New Zealand at the John Davies Oval on Wednesday.

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine's good knocks with the bat were followed by Jess Kerr's two-wicket haul as New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the one-off T20I.

"I think we were in the game when we were bowling but the last few overs didn't go in our favour and didn't get any partnerships with the bat as well. Lot to learn from this and hopefully we will get better in the next few games. Playing at the same venue (for ODIs) definietly helps us," Harmanpreet said after the game.

Earlier, Bates and Devine played knocks of 36 and 31 to help New Zealand post 155/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For India, Deepti Sharma returned with two wickets.

India and New Zealand will now lock horns in five-match ODI series, beginning Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand vs India T20 Series New Zealand vs India Harmanpreet Kaur
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp