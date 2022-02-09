STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in second ODI against India, Kieron Pollard misses out due to niggle

Stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India on Wednesday.

Published: 09th February 2022 02:19 PM

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday.

Regular West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle.

In his absence, Pooran is leading the side.

Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone change for the visitors.

"Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle," Pooran said at the toss.

India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

