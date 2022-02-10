STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Windies dance to Krishna's flute as India lift ODI series despite poor batting performance

Pacer takes four wickets to help India defend paltry total and win second ODI by 44 runs; clinch ODI series.

Published: 10th February 2022 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Siraj, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Fabian Allen during the second ODI between India and West Indies. (Photo | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: As far as experiments go, India’s decision to make Rishabh Pant open the innings in the second ODI against West Indies caught everyone by surprise and generated a lot of headlines in a game which the hosts won by 44 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Going into the game, the focus was on the return of vice-captain KL Rahul and where he would slot in the batting order. Instead, as India were put to bat first, the attention quickly shifted to Pant walking out alongside Rohit with Ishan Kishan making way.

After Rohit had departed early, the onus was on Pant to give India a good start but the latest experiment didn’t yield the expected result as Pant’s outing came to a quick end as he departed for 18 from 34 deliveries. He played 24 dot balls in the powerplay and rarely troubled a West Indies pace attack that had its tail up with the wicket offering seam and bounce.

Irrespective of the result, Pant’s promotion as an opener is a clear indication of India’s intention to continue experimenting and get their combinations right going into the World Cup next year.

With India playing fewer ODIs compared to T20Is and Test cricket, it remains to be seen how often and to what degree they want to experiment - especially with the World Cup on the horizon.

Once the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad return to the set-up, Pant in all likelihood would go back to his usual position down the order.

It could also be an indication that India sees KL Rahul as a middle-order option for India rather than opening the innings.

Meanwhile, while the Pant gamble didn’t work out, Virat Kohli who is India’s default number three and virtually untouchable in that position, failed to get going again with the bat for the second straight game. Kohli also fell in the same over as Pant with Odean Smith dismissing two of India’s top guns and leaving them at 43 for 3 after just 12 overs.

Smith who was in the team as a replacement for Kieron Pollard and the all-rounder put in an impressive shift.

The middle-order came to India’s rescue as Rahul who was dropped on four went about rebuilding India’s innings with Suryakumar Yadav who is making his opportunities count.

The two targetted the West Indies spinners as the scoring rate went up slowly. Rahul was racing away to a well-deserved half-century when a mix up with Suryakumar caused a run-out with the vice-captain departing for 49.

Suryakumar tried to switch gears as he raced away to a half-century only to end up giving away his wicket to Fabian Allen when he was on 64.

India went onto post 237/9 and managed to successfully defend it as the bowlers led by Prasidh Krishna put in yet another impressive performance.

Prasidh picked up four wickets and troubled the Windies batsman with his extra pace and bounce and it looked like it was over as a contest when they were 159 for 8 in the 40th over.

However, Odean Smith threatened to take the game away from India with a late cameo but the bowlers ensured there was no late drama.

SCORECARD

India: Rohit c Hope b Roach 5, Pant c Holder b Smith 18, Kohli c Hope b Smith 18, Rahul (run out) 49, Suryakumar c Joseph b Allen 64, Washington c Joseph b Hosein 24, Hooda c Hosein b Holder 29, Thakur c Brooks b Joseph 8, Siraj c Hope b Joseph 3, Chahal (not out) 11, Krishna (not out) 0. Extras (b2, lb2, nb2, w2) 8, Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 237. FOW: 1-9, 2-39, 3-43, 4-134, 5-177, 6-192, 7-212, 8-224, 9-226. Bowing: Roach 8-0-42-1, Joseph 10-0-36-2, Smith 7-0-29-2, Holder 9-2-37-1, Hosein 6-0-39-1, Allen 10-0-50-1.

West Indies: Hope c Suryakumar b Chahal 27, King c Pant b Krishna 18, Bravo c Pant b Krishna 1, Brooks c Suryakumar b Hooda 44, Pooran c Rohit b Krishna 9, Holder c Hooda b Thakur 2, Hosein c Pant b Thakur 34, Allen c Pant b Siraj 13, Smith c Kohli b Washington 24, Joseph (not out) 7, Roach lbw Krishna 0. Extras (lb5, nb3, w6) 14, Total (all out, 46 overs) 193. FOW: 1-32, 2-38, 3-52, 4-66, 5-76, 6-117, 7-159, 8-159, 9-193. Bowling: Siraj 9-1-38-1, Thakur 9-1-41-2, Krishna 9-3-12-4, Chahal 10-0-45-1, Washington 5-0-28-1, Sundar 4-0-24-1.

