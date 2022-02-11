India seek positive start amidst uncertainty

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Through the course of 2021, India skipper Mithali Raj insisted on their top-order performing consistently, especially in the ODIs, for them to put up scores over 250 consistently.

“If we have to visit the 2017 World Cup where the team did well and put on a score of 250-270 is because there’s at least one top-order bat who played through the innings and the rest of them revolved around that batter,” Mithali had said in their pre-departure press conference last month.

In the last 12 months, both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma haven’t been able to convert the starts they have got. Verma has one fifty in six innings while Mandhana has two in eleven. This is why the five matches against New Zealand are crucial for India to get the openers back at their best before the World Cup begins.

However, with doubts over Mandhana’s availability, who’s in MIQ per New Zealand government rules, Mithali and Co will have to make do with the available players. Given the team management’s priority to have a left-right combination at the top, Bhatia could open with Verma, who hasn’t been consistent herself, if Mandhana is not available as she did in the T20I.

In hindsight, it might not be a bad thing to happen as Mithali, who will be taking the place of Sabbineni Meghana, could be batting at three followed by Harmanpreet Kaur at four. Through 2021, the argument for India skipper to move up to No 3 couldn’t materialize, largely due to the unavailability of the injured Kaur.

Mithali batting at three would mean that India will have Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Pooja Vastrakar batting one position higher than they did last year, creating a space for an extra all-rounder in Sneh Rana.

In the bowling department, Poonam Yadav’s deteriorating form is a concern. Jhulan Goswami is likely to take her place, but whether Meghna Singh or Renuka Singh Thakur will accompany her in Simrah Dil Bahadur’s spot will depend on their availability. Either way, it is almost certain that India will play three seamers instead of two as they did in the lone T20I.

Live on Amazon Prime Video from 3.30 AM on Saturday (February 12)

