Junior World No 1 Tasnim Mir wins Iran Fajr International Challenge

The 16-year-old from Gujarat, who became the first Indian woman shuttler to claim the world no. 1 status in u-19 singles, beat second seed Susato 21-11, 11-21, 21-7 in 51 minutes.

India's Tasnim Mir beat Indonesia's Yosephine Susanto at the 30th Iran Fajr International Challenge 2022

India's Tasnim Mir beat Indonesia's Yosephine Susanto at the 30th Iran Fajr International Challenge 2022. (Photo | Twitter, @BAI_Media)

By PTI

SHIRAZ: Junior World No 1 Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir on Friday notched a three-game win over Yulia Yosephine Susanto of Indonesia in the final to claim the women's singles title at the Iran Fajr International Challenge here.

The 16-year-old from Gujarat, who became the first Indian woman shuttler to claim the world no. 1 status in u-19 singles, beat second seed Susato 21-11, 11-21, 21-7 in 51 minutes.

Tasnim, ranked number 404 in the senior world rankings, lagged 1-3 early on but she soon clawed back at 5-5 before reeling off six straight points to create a huge gap, which her rival couldn't bridge.

The Indonesian came out all cylinders blazing in the second game, jumping to a 9-2 advantage.

She kept moving ahead to roar back into the contest in a jiffy.

In the decider, Tasnim got her bearings back, zooming to 6-1.

She didn't look back and shut the door on her rival to comfortably pocket the title.

En route to the title, Tasnim defeated Iran's Nazanin Zamani, Armenia's Lilit Poghosyan, Iran's Fatemeh Babaei, India's Samayara Panwar before outwitting top seed and World Number 71 Martina Repiska in the semifinals.

