India beat West Indies by 96 runs in third ODI, win series 3-0

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant staged India's recovery by scoring 80 and 56 respectively.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:58 AM

Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets, during the third ODI cricket match agaisnt West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Feb 11, 2022.

Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets, during the third ODI cricket match agaisnt West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Feb 11, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: India beat West Indies by 96 runs in third ODI to complete a 3-0 series whitewash here on Friday.

India recovered to score 265 all out against West Indies after a top-order failure.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant staged India's recovery by scoring 80 and 56 respectively.

Pacer Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, taking four wickets for 34 runs in eight overs.

In response, the Indian pace trio of Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj and Prasid Krishna ran through the West Indies batting line-up, dismissing the visitors for 169 in 37.1 overs.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made a successful comeback with two wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 265 all out in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Rishabh Pant 56; Jason Holder 4/34).

West Indies: 169 in 37.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 34; Prasidh Krishna 3/27, Kuldeep Yadav 2/51, Deepak Chahar 2/41, Mohammad Siraj 3/29).

