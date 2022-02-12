STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian women's cricket team lose first ODI by 62 runs

Published: 12th February 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

QUEENSTOWN: India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first women's ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday.

New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates' 106 off 111 balls.

In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs.

The top-scorer was the Indian innings was skipper Mithali Raj who made 59 off 73 balls. Yastika Bhatia made 41 off 63 balls.

Brief scores: 

New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/580.

India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).

