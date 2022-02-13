STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
U-19 World Cup winners Vicky Ostwal, Kaushal Tambe in Maharashtra Ranji squad

Maharashtra are placed in Elite Group G for the coveted domestic tournament and will play their league matches in Haryana from February 17.

U19 World Cup winning Indian team members Kaushal Tambe, left, and Vicky Ostwal

By PTI

PUNE: Two members of India's U-19 World Cup winning squad, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal and all-rounder Kaushal Tambe have made it to the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy squad.

The Maharashtra senior selection committee reposed its faith on Ostwal, one of the most successful bowlers in the U-19 tournament held in the Caribbean and Kaushal Tambe, an off-spinner and an aggressive batter, known to finish matches.

Ostwal hails from the picturesque hill-station of Lonavala and then settled on the outskirts of Pune, while Tambe, a son of a senior police officer, hails from Pune itself.

The team will be led by seasoned campaigner Ankeet Bawane, while attacking top-order batter Rahul Tripathi will be his deputy.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MACA) said since Ruturaj Gaikwad has been selected for the T20 series against West Indies he won't be available for the league phase of Ranji Trophy.

"Rajvardhan Hangargekar was also selected but due to the illness of his mother, he won't be participating in the league phase," MCA said in a statement.

Squad: Ankeet Bawane (Captain), Rahul Tripathi (Vice Captain), Yash Nahar, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More (wicket-keeper), Satyajeet Bachhav, Avdhoot Dandekar (wicket-keeper), Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary, Ashay Palkar, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Hinganekar, Yash Kshirsagar, Vishal Gite, Nikit Dhumal, Siddhesh Veer, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe.

