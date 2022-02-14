STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ind vs WI: No crowd in 1st T20I, CAB requests BCCI to allow spectators for last two T20Is

India and West Indies will lock horns in the T20I series at the Eden Gardens Kolkata from February 16.

Published: 14th February 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

T20I series

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo AP)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Cricket Association of Bengal (c) on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at Eden Gardens for the last two T20Is of the three-match series against West Indies.

"The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives for the first match," CAB said in a statement.

The CAB has again requested the BCCI to reconsider and allow spectators for the remaining matches.

"CAB will intimate all stakeholders once it receives feedback from the board," stated further.

India defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. 

