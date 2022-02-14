STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second ODI: Amid uncertainity over Smriti Mandhana, Mithali & Co eye improved show against New Zealand

The ever-consistent Mithali Raj scored yet another half-century at a healthy striker rate and briefly, while she was batting with Yastika Bhatia, they looked in control of the chase. 

Published: 14th February 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

India's Smriti Mandhana (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ahead of the first ODI, both India and New Zealand had lost their three preceding series, respectively.

Which is why, it was important for either team to start well, but the tourists, without three of their first-eleven players, struggled both with the bat and the ball. 

However, it’s not that there weren’t any positives for India to take from Wednesday. The ever-consistent Mithali Raj scored yet another half-century at a healthy striker rate and briefly, while she was batting with Yastika Bhatia, they looked in control of the chase.

The worry though would be the openers’ form. Should Smriti Mandhana be available, as there isn’t any official information so far, India would be hoping for her and Verma to come good.

Also, Sneh Rana, who has made the most of every opportunity she has got so far, somehow seems to not make the eleven. Will be interesting to see if she gets to play ahead of Poonam Yadav on Tuesday.

In a series that is so close to the World Cup, India wouldn’t want to keep ending on the wrong side of the result.

Even if they don’t have their full-strength squad, they will want Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma to step up and turn things around come Tuesday.

Live on Amazon Prime Video from 3.30 AM on Tuesday (February 15)

