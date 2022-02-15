STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England women to host India for white-ball series in September 

England women will host India for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is in September, the ECB announced on Tuesday.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, Clare Connor

Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, Clare Connor

By PTI

The two teams will play three T20s on September 10, 13 and 15 in Durham, Derby and Bristol, respectively.

The T20 series will be followed by the ODIs on September 18, 21 and 24 with the final match slated to be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground.England will also host South Africa for a multi-format series, starting on June 27 in Taunton.Apart from the Test, the two sides will play three ODIs and three T20s.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have scheduled two series against two of the best teams in the world, in what is destined to be another hugely exciting year for the women's game," Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said.

"It's fantastic that we've been able to include Lord's and the Riverside Ground as venues for two of this year's fixtures.They will be exciting events for the women's game as we continue to try and take our game to as many fans as possible."

England women's fixtures against India: First T20- September 10 (The Riverside Ground,Durham) Second T20- September 13 (The Incora County Ground, Derby) Third T20- September 15 (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) First ODI -September 18 (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove) Second ODI- September 21 (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) Third ODI- September 24 (Lord's Cricket Ground, London) 

