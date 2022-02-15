STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My game is simple, to attack and take singles: Teenage India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh

The 18-year-old Ghosh slammed 65 off 64 balls with the help of six fours and a six to help India post an imposing 270 for 6.Her captain Mithali Raj also hit 66 not out.

Published: 15th February 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian woman cricketer Richa Ghosh (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

QUEENSTOWN: Teenage India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who hit a brisk 65 for a lost cause in the second ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, said she prefers to play attacking game and keep the scoreboard moving.

The 18-year-old Ghosh slammed 65 off 64 balls with the help of six fours and a six to help India post an imposing 270 for 6.Her captain Mithali Raj also hit 66 not out.But, New Zealand surpassed the target with an over to spare to win the match by three wickets.

"When I am batting at number five, my role remains the same, to build a partnership and attack as per the team's situation and I follow that.My game is simple, to attack and take singles and keep playing," she said at the post-match press conference.

"In the last game, I got dismissed in 20s (22), my mindset was how I can give my best to the team and take it to a good score," said Ghosh who batted at No.6 on Tuesday.The highlight of the Indian innings was the 108-run stand Richa had with Raj for the fifth wicket.

Richa said she was keen to carry forward the "good start" given by the openers -- 61 in 11.1 overs between Sabbhineni Meghana (49) and Shafali Verma (24).

"The wicket was good and we had a good start and I thought to carry it forward.My mindset was to build a partnership as a wicket had fallen, we tried to achieve a target, which we eventually did," Ghosh said.

Asked what kind of conversation she had with skipper Raj during the partnership, she said, "It was about what needs to be done and after how many overs we need to hit how many singles we can take or when we can hit, it was a normal conversation.

Ghosh, who hit her maiden ODI half century in her fifth match, said her ankle got twisted when she tried to take a run but she is hopeful of recovering in time for the third ODI on Friday as there is two-day rest.The Bengal player also said that she started to focus more on her keeping after the T20 World Cup.

"Before as a keeper, I did not focus much on keeping.But after the T20 World Cup, I started focussing on my keeping, more than my batting."

"I am working with our fielding coach Joy Sir, then keep wickets, then bat and again keep wickets and we speak on how I can improve," she said, adding that her performance in Australia and the WBBL also helped.

