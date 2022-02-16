Batters' effort in vain as India lose second ODI against White Ferns

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there ever was a near-perfect batting performance for the Indian woman in the last 12 months, it was against New Zealand in the second ODI on Tuesday, which they lost by three wickets. Openers — Shafali Verma and S Meghana — added 61 runs in 11.1 overs, Yastika and the latter kept the momentum going post Verma’s dismissal, taking India to 108 for one in 20 overs.

Although Verma and Meghana got multiple lives with New Zealand dropping catches left, right and centre, it was easily their best start in the series. Meghana, who’s the reserve opener for the World Cup, in particular, was very impressive as she put on a show of audacious, yet elegant, stroke play before falling one run short of her maiden half-century.

Richa Ghosh, however, went on to register her first fifty (65) as the wicket-keeper batter revived the Indian innings with Mithali Raj after Harmanpreet Kaur’s dismissal. The duo added 108 runs in 107 balls for the fifth wicket, which proved vital in taking India to the 270-run mark.

Having gotten out for 22 in the first ODI, the 18-year-old made sure that she converted the start into a big score. "When I am batting at number five, my role remains the same, to build a partnership and attack as per the team's situation and I follow that. My game is simple, to attack and take singles and keep playing,” she said after the match.

While Mithali struggled to keep the innings going with Harmanpreet in the middle overs, she accelerated after joining hands with Richa, finishing with a 81-ball 66. That India were able to get to 270 without Smriti Mandhana and any contribution from Harmanpreet, was a huge positive for the tourists.

It only got better when the spinners, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma, ran through the top-order, taking three wickets inside the powerplay. However, Amelia Kerr (119 n.o) produced a batting masterclass as the inexperienced pace attack, which did not have the services of Jhulan Goswami, had very little clue on how to contain the prodigal all-rounder.

That despite reducing the hosts to 55 for three, India losing by three wickets was telling about their struggle to take wickets in middle overs. Taking time before delivering their best performance in every series has been a problem for India in the last 12 months. And, this tour has been no different as they are yet to win a match.

The positive, however, is that they will have Mandhana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur available for selection for the next ODI on Wednesday. With the series on the line, they have three ODIs to get back to winning ways and figure out their combinations for the World Cup.



Brief scores: India 270/6 in 50 ovs (Mithali 66; Devine 2/42) lost to New Zealand 273/7 in 49 ovs (Amelia 119 n.o; Deepti 4/52)