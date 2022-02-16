STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Batters' effort in vain as India lose second ODI against White Ferns

Mithali, Richa shine with bat, but Amelia's hundred downs India at Queenstown.

Published: 16th February 2022 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Richa Ghosh (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there ever was a near-perfect batting performance for the Indian woman in the last 12 months, it was against New Zealand in the second ODI on Tuesday, which they lost by three wickets. Openers — Shafali Verma and S Meghana — added 61 runs in 11.1 overs, Yastika and the latter kept the momentum going post Verma’s dismissal, taking India to 108 for one in 20 overs.

Although Verma and Meghana got multiple lives with New Zealand dropping catches left, right and centre, it was easily their best start in the series. Meghana, who’s the reserve opener for the World Cup, in particular, was very impressive as she put on a show of audacious, yet elegant, stroke play before falling one run short of her maiden half-century.

Richa Ghosh, however, went on to register her first fifty (65) as the wicket-keeper batter revived the Indian innings with Mithali Raj after Harmanpreet Kaur’s dismissal. The duo added 108 runs in 107 balls for the fifth wicket, which proved vital in taking India to the 270-run mark.

Having gotten out for 22 in the first ODI, the 18-year-old made sure that she converted the start into a big score. "When I am batting at number five, my role remains the same, to build a partnership and attack as per the team's situation and I follow that. My game is simple, to attack and take singles and keep playing,” she said after the match.

While Mithali struggled to keep the innings going with Harmanpreet in the middle overs, she accelerated after joining hands with Richa, finishing with a 81-ball 66. That India were able to get to 270 without Smriti Mandhana and any contribution from Harmanpreet, was a huge positive for the tourists.
It only got better when the spinners, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma, ran through the top-order, taking three wickets inside the powerplay. However, Amelia Kerr (119 n.o) produced a batting masterclass as the inexperienced pace attack, which did not have the services of Jhulan Goswami, had very little clue on how to contain the prodigal all-rounder.

That despite reducing the hosts to 55 for three, India losing by three wickets was telling about their struggle to take wickets in middle overs. Taking time before delivering their best performance in every series has been a problem for India in the last 12 months. And, this tour has been no different as they are yet to win a match.

The positive, however, is that they will have Mandhana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur available for selection for the next ODI on Wednesday. With the series on the line, they have three ODIs to get back to winning ways and figure out their combinations for the World Cup.

Brief scores: India 270/6 in 50 ovs (Mithali 66; Devine 2/42) lost to New Zealand 273/7 in 49 ovs (Amelia 119 n.o; Deepti 4/52)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODI White Ferns Mithali Raj
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp