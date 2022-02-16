STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KL Rahul remains fourth, Virat Kohli static on 10th in T20 rankings

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli continued to occupy the fourth and 10th spot respectively in the latest ICC men's T20 batting rankings released.

Published: 16th February 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India opener KL Rahul and teammate Virat Kohli continued to occupy the fourth and 10th spot respectively in the latest ICC men's T20 batting rankings released on Wednesday.

No Indian featured in the top 10 of the bowlers and all-rounders' list.

The recent run of form from Australia pacer Josh Hazelwood has been rewarded as he rose to a career-high second place in the bowling rankings.

The right-armer jumps four spots on the latest rankings, ahead of Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan and teammate Adam Zampa and is only behind South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at the top of the charts.

The unlucky bowler is Wanindu Hasaranga, who drops from first to third after sitting out Sri Lanka's six-wicket loss to Australia on Tuesday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

Australia captain Aaron Finch drops one spot to seventh in the batting rankings, with New Zealand batter Devon Conway rising one spot to sixth.

Kohli static on 2nd, Rohit 3rd in ODI rankings

There was little movement on the latest ODI rankings, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma holding on to their second and third place, respectively.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to hold on to the top spot.

The Indian pair of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav have made strides up the table.

Yadav scored 64 in the second ODI against the West Indies whilst Iyer made an 80 in the third to help the home side complete a 3-0 series win.

Their teammate Rishabh Pant added a half-century in the third match to move to a career best of 469 points at the 71st place.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also remained static on seventh while fellow fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who was the leading wicket-taker across both sides with nine wickets at just 7.55, gained 50 places from 94th to 44th in the ODI bowlers list.

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in each of the three matches to earn himself a place in the top 20 bowler's list.

New Zealand's Trent Boult remains the top ranked ODI bowler, while Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan is the highest rated all-rounder.

