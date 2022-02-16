STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Motivated to be best version of me, I'm driven that way: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder

Jason Holder has said that he is really motivated to be the best version of himself and this is what really drives him.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has said that he is really motivated to be the best version of himself and this is what really drives him.

In an interaction with ANI, Holder opened up on how he likes to work with the youngsters, what West Indies need to do better to give better performances against India, and how he shuts out the outside noise.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is, beginning Wednesday evening at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Earlier, West Indies had suffered a 0-3 defeat in the ODI series.

"I wouldn't say I punch above my weight but I am just motivated to be the best version of me. I am driven that way and I think that's what pushes me," Holder told ANI.

In the three ODIs, West Indies batting left a lot to be desired and the side failed to put up a substantial score. The top-order always collapsed and it was the lower-order that came to the rescue, but that was not enough as the team from the Caribbean lost all three ODIs against India.

"Yes we have to really sort our batting out and do a lot better but I think we have time away after this series to really put some individual work in to solve a few issues," said Holder.

When asked how he likes to operate with the youngsters in the side, Holder said: "It's simply part of my role. Ensuring that I give my all for the team and this just happens to be part of it. It's something I enjoy doing because it's genuine and I feel the guys really try to soak up lots of information."

In recent times, there have been some controversies surrounding the West Indies white-ball squad, especially after Odean Smith was dropped for Odean Smith in the T20I series against England.

"Outside noise is part of the sport. For me, I stay aligned to the teams' goals and processes and that's what keeps me grounded," said Holder.

"I think whatever is asked of me I try to deliver for the team, however, I also still have a bowling role to play and the workload sometimes can be a lot," he added.

Last week, Holder was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for Rs 8.75 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jason Holder West Indies
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp