WATCH | Third World War countdown is on: Announcement during press conference leaves Rohit Sharma baffled

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is riding high on success after 'The Men In Blue' sealing the ODI series 3-0 against West Indies.

A confident Rohit Sharma will be hoping for similar results in the upcoming T20 series as well.

Ahead of the three-match T20 series starting today in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Rohit addressed journalists and answered a query of questions.

The press conference which was held via zoom witnessed a 'light moment' making Rohit stop for a brief period in between.

As some media personnel forgot to turn off their microphone, midway through Rohit’s speech, he was interrupted by a sudden announcement.

While the Indian skipper was speaking about the ground conditions of the match, he stopped suddenly after a voice announcement of, "Third World War ka countdown aa gaya (Countdown for the third World War is on)."

Rohit was taken aback for a few seconds after hearing out the announcement. From his expression, one could determine how confused Rohit felt. He resumed after the brief bulletin ended.

Watch THIS



Beach main 3rd World War Aa gaya pic.twitter.com/3ZUv5OSnxv — M͎O͎H͎I͎T͎ Sнᴜᴋʟᴀ (@MohitShukla1030) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit also spoke about Virat Kohli poor form, and he claimed that the latter has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations.

In no mood to talk about the prolonged lean patch that Virat Kohli is enduring, Rohit on Tuesday said "everything will fall in place" if the chatter around him stops.

"I think it starts from you guys," the skipper was curt in his first response when a query on Kohli's lack of big scores cropped up ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting here on Wednesday.

"If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of," the skipper came in support of his predecessor.

Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.

"He is in a very good space and he has been part of the international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations," Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohli's form.

"So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place," he added.

(With Inputs From PTI)