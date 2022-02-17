A lot of effort has gone behind the scenes, says Jay Shah as Ranji Trophy resumes 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ranji Trophy is back after a one-year hiatus and on the first day of the tournament, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said it took a lot of effort to get the premier domestic red-ball meet back on track amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The Ranji Trophy started on Thursday in venues across the country.

"Have been eagerly waiting for this day as India Cricket's premier domestic tournament, the #RanjiTrophy returns.A lot of effort has gone behind the scenes to get our first class cricket back on track, and it is now time to let red-ball take centre stage.Good luck, everyone," Shah tweeted.

The Ranji Trophy, which was not held last year due to the pandemic, was scheduled to begin on January 13 but was postponed owing to a third wave of infections across the country.It will now be held in two phases, with the first one beginning on Thursday till March 15 across various venues in the country.

The premier domestic event then takes a break during the IPL and resumes from May 30 to June 26.The tournament has been divided into eight elite groups and one plate group, and players will be staying in bio-secure bubbles.

