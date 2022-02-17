STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan tries to troll Wasim Jaffer on his birthday, gets befitting reply

England batting legend and former skipper Michael Vaughan on Twitter tried to troll Wasim Jaffer by putting up a sarcastic birthday wish.

Published: 17th February 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer (L) and former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer (L) and former England skipper Michael Vaughan (Photo | EPS and AFP)

By Online Desk

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer, who turned 44 yesterday, received wishes from fellow cricketers and fans from across the world.

England batting legend and former skipper Michael Vaughan on Twitter tried to troll Jaffer by putting up a sarcastic birthday wish.

Jaffer, who is known for coming up with witty replies on social media, came up with a befitting reply that sent the world of Twitter into a laughter riot.

Vaughan on Twitter wrote, "Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket Wasim Jaffer."

The Englishman who constantly gets into banter on Twitter with Jaffer thought he had won this battle against Jaffer this time.

But, Jaffer was in no mood to let Vaughan have the last laugh, came up with a witty tweet that clean bowled the latter.

Jaffer replied, "Haha thank you (Michael Vaughan) my permanent social media wicket."

Following his tweet, many of Twitter applauded Jaffer for shutting down Vaughan with his spontaneous reply.

Jaffer has represented India in 31 Tests from the period of 2000 to 2008 and was also considered one of the all-time greats in first-class cricket where he amassed 19410 runs at an average of over 50.

Following his retirement two years back, Jaffer has taken up coaching roles in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League.

Vaughan, considered as one of England’s greatest captains has donned England jersey in 82 Tests scoring 5719 runs with a decent average of 41.4. He also has 18 centuries under his belt in Test cricket.

Vaughan, a part-time spinner during his playing days has scalped six wickets in his career and Jaffer happened to be his first Test wicket. He claimed Jaffer's wicket during the second innings of the 2002 Lord’s Test. Many fans even claimed that Jaffer got his revenge after 20 years.

A few days back, ahead of the IPL Mega Auction, Jaffer has stepped down as Punjab Kings batting coach.

Jaffer thanked the Punjab team and wished head coach Anil Kumble good luck for the upcoming IPL season. He had joined the then Kings XI Punjab in 2019 and worked closely with the team for the last three years.

