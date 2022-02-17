STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have always idolised Ravindra Jadeja, he's my role model: Young India spinner Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal expressed gratitude toward Delhi Capitals for picking him during the Indian Premier League, 2022, mega auction.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Young India spinner Vicky Ostwal expressed gratitude toward Delhi Capitals for picking him during the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, mega auction.

DC bought Ostwal for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2022, mega auction in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

"I have been watching the IPL ever since I was a kid. There was always a dream of playing in the IPL, as it is the biggest platform you can get. I am really that I got picked by Delhi Capitals for this year's IPL. I was in my room, watching the auction and my name came very late. I knew that I did well in the T20 U-19 World Cup but at the same time it was a mega auction, so I thought they will go with their same side and there might be some chances that I may not get picked. For two days, I had anxiety and it was really soothing when I got picked by DC," said Ostwal in a video posted on the IPL website.

"Not sure that I might get a chance or not get a chance to play, but learning will always be there. Sharing the stage with some of the great players will be huge learning for me. The moment I got picked at the auction, I got a video call from him (Yash Dhull) and he showed how happy he is about me being picked by DC," he added.

Indian Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull has also been acquired by DC for Rs 50 lakh on day 2 of the mega auction, after a brief bidding war with Punjab Kings.

The spinner further said that he always idolised India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, as he contributes in all the aspects of the game.

"I have always idolised Ravindra Jadeja, he is my role model. The kind of player he is, he contributes in bowling, in batting, and the most important department is fielding. He is the guy that every team wants him in," said the spinner.

