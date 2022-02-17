STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Just trying different combinations: Australia skipper Aaron Finch on not opening in 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Aaron Finch, who did not bat at number 1 in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, said that his side is trying some different combinations.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, who did not bat at number 1 in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, said that his side is trying some different combinations.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka on Tuesday to register an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

"We're just trying a few different combinations to see where we land and get a bit more information with the World Cup (this year). I think Mitch Marsh did a pretty amazing job of batting at three during the World Cup and throughout the West Indies and Bangladesh tours as well," said Finch as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I could potentially bat five in the next couple of games, although the coach isn't too excited about that prospect but it's something we'll talk through and see what we want going forward," he added.

With Australia already winning the series, pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will now rest to get ready for Pakistan. All three flew home to Sydney after the 3rd T20I in Canberra, while the rest of the squad travelled to Melbourne.

"Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, between them they've had a big workload from the World Cup into the Ashes, and Josh coming off a bit of an injury. They're going to Pakistan shortly, so we felt that was important for them to stay at home and get out of the (bio-security) bubble for a day or two," said Finch.

Australia's Test squad will gather in Melbourne after the final T20I match on Sunday before getting ready to leave for Pakistan for the historical tour.

