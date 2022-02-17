Ostwal "not sure" of getting a chance in DC XI but ready to learn 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Picked by Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction, India's U-19 World Cup lead spinner Vicky Ostwal is unlikely to get many chances in the upcoming edition of the T20 league but he is looking ahead to learn from his seniors in his maiden season.DC bought left-arm spinner Ostwal for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"Not sure that I might get a chance or not get a chance to play, but learning will always be there.Sharing the stage with some of the great players will be huge learning for me," Ostwal said in a video posted on IPL website.

"The moment I got picked at the auction, I got a video call from him (Yash Dhull) and he showed how happy he is about me being picked by DC."

India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull was also acquired by DC for Rs 50 lakh on the second day of the auction.Expressing his delight at being picked by DC, Oswal added, "I have been watching the IPL ever since I was a kid.There was always a dream of playing in the IPL, as it is the biggest platform you can get.

"I was in my room, watching the auction and my name came very late.I knew that I did well in the U-19 World Cup but at the same time it was a mega auction, so I thought they will go with their same side and there might be some chances that I may not get picked.For two days, I had anxiety and it was really soothing when I got picked by DC."

The 19-year-old said he has always idolised India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his ability to contribute in every department of the game. "He (Ravindra Jadeja) is my role model.The kind of player he is, he contributes in bowling, in batting, and the most important department is fielding.He is the guy that every team wants him in," said Ostwal.