STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pawan Shah slams unbeaten 165 on debut, take Maharashtra to 278/5 

The 22-year-old Shah, who hails from Chinchwad and is a product of the Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, was the cynosure of all eyes at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Stadium.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

The book is a lot more than cricket and the world around us.

By PTI

ROHTAK: Opener Pawan Shah slammed a sublime 165 on debut to guide Maharashtra to 278 for five on the first day of their Elite Ranji Trophy group G game against Assam here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Shah, who hails from Chinchwad and is a product of the Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, was the cynosure of all eyes at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Stadium as he took on a pedestrian Assam attack with gusto.

The right-handed batter hammered 15 boundaries and one maximum in his 275-ball unbeaten knock.Put into bat, Maharashtra lost opener Yash Nahar (4) and Rahul Tripathi (2) to find themselves in a spot of bother at 32/2.

But Shah found an able ally in Ankit Bawne (27) and the two rallied the innings with their 66-run stand for the third wicket.After Bawne became right-arm pacer Mukhtar Hussain's second victim, it was Shah, who held the innings together.

Meanwhile, Shah was joined in the middle by seasoned campaigner Naushad Shaikh but after reaching 28, the latter got out.However, Shah kept on playing his shots at will, frustrating the opposition attack while proving his mettle at the big stage.

Maharashtra lost Shaikh and wicketkeeper Vishant More (16) in quick succession, but Diyyang Hinganekar (36 not out) played the perfect second fiddle to Shah, the duo adding 94 runs for the sixth wicket to prop up their team.Hinganekar hit five boundaries in his unbeaten 78-ball knock.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 278/5 (Pawan Shah 165 not out; Divyang Hinganekar 36 not out; Mukhtar Hussain 3/61, Arup Das 1/55) versus Assam.

Uttar Pradesh 268/7 (Akshdeep Nath 91, Rinku Singh 65; Dhruv Jurel 52 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/37, Aditya Thakare 2/42) versus Vidarbha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Shah Elite Ranji Trophy Cricket Academy
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp