Players don’t try hard for national team when IPL is around: Sunil Gavaskar makes a huge claim

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has made a huge claim against some cricketers for not 'trying hard' when representing the country if the Indian Premier League is around.

The former skipper in his column for the TOI wrote, "The auction is a life-changing one for all the players as it opens doors to a secure future for them and their families. That can also lead to some to not try as hard when playing for their country, especially when the IPL is round the corner, so to speak."

He stated that since the IPL auctions are life-changing moments he often finds some cricketers not trying that hard while playing for the national team when the league is around the corner.

He further wrote, "This is to ensure that there is no injury that will prevent them from being fit for the IPL and missing out on the security that an IPL contract guarantees. So the diving and sliding, or the hard throws from the deep, are not attempted for fear of doing some damage that will mean withdrawal from the IPL."

Gavaskar also mentioned that the unlucky ones who were not picked up by the clubs to not be disappointed as there is always an opportunity to be a replacement player.

Gavaskar said, "For those who were unlucky, it’s an opportunity to prove that it was a mistake not to pick them and with more matches and teams in the IPL, there is always an opportunity to be a replacement player. The followers of each franchise will be looking for early signs whether the money that they forked out is going to be worth it. That in itself will create pressure of expectations from the players and that could be a telling factor in these matches."

The 15th edition of the cash-rich league is all set to begin in later part of March and will run till May end.

According to reports, the BCCI is considering to lost the entire IPL season in Mumbai since there are multiple cricket grounds in and around.

The BCCI feels that this would reduce the travel issue especially in this COVID era which disrupted the 2021 edition of the league.