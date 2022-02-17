STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Players don’t try hard for national team when IPL is around: Sunil Gavaskar makes a huge claim

Sunil Gavaskar has made a huge claim against some cricketers for not 'trying hard' when representing the country if the IPL is around.

Published: 17th February 2022 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar stated that since the IPL auctions are life-changing moments he often finds some cricketers not trying that hard while playing for the national team.

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar stated that since the IPL auctions are life-changing moments he often finds some cricketers not trying that hard while playing for the national team. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has made a huge claim against some cricketers for not 'trying hard' when representing the country if the Indian Premier League is around.

The former skipper in his column for the TOI wrote, "The auction is a life-changing one for all the players as it opens doors to a secure future for them and their families. That can also lead to some to not try as hard when playing for their country, especially when the IPL is round the corner, so to speak."

He stated that since the IPL auctions are life-changing moments he often finds some cricketers not trying that hard while playing for the national team when the league is around the corner.

He further wrote, "This is to ensure that there is no injury that will prevent them from being fit for the IPL and missing out on the security that an IPL contract guarantees. So the diving and sliding, or the hard throws from the deep, are not attempted for fear of doing some damage that will mean withdrawal from the IPL."

Gavaskar also mentioned that the unlucky ones who were not picked up by the clubs to not be disappointed as there is always an opportunity to be a replacement player.

Gavaskar said, "For those who were unlucky, it’s an opportunity to prove that it was a mistake not to pick them and with more matches and teams in the IPL, there is always an opportunity to be a replacement player. The followers of each franchise will be looking for early signs whether the money that they forked out is going to be worth it. That in itself will create pressure of expectations from the players and that could be a telling factor in these matches."

The 15th edition of the cash-rich league is all set to begin in later part of March and will run till May end.

According to reports, the BCCI is considering to lost the entire IPL season in Mumbai since there are multiple cricket grounds in and around.

The BCCI feels that this would reduce the travel issue especially in this COVID era which disrupted the 2021 edition of the league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022 Sunil Gavaskar
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp