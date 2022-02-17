Teenaged enforcer Richa Ghosh set to play key role for India in World Cup

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine innings, 201 runs at a strike rate of 135.81 — the third highest for players with over 200 runs, behind Shafali Verma and Jasia Akhtar — while playing a central role in Bengal’s campaign to the final of the 2019-20 senior women’s T20 tournament followed by a couple of crucial knocks under pressure for Smriti Mandhana's India B in the T20 Challengers. These performances are what booked Richa Ghosh a seat on India's flight to Australia before the 2020 T20 World Cup. Although the Bengal batter had very little role to play in the tri-series and the World Cup, in which India finished runner-up, the then 16-year-old’s career has only grown onwards and upwards since.

As the India women returned to action against South Africa in March 2021 after a year away from the field because of the pandemic, Ghosh was included in the T20I squad. Known for her big hitting in the domestic circuit, she took on the likes of Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail on her way to a 26-ball 44 in the second T20I. A Grade C BCCI central contract followed by ODI debut in Australia came along in the next few months and now, going into the ODI World Cup, she is India’s first-choice wicketkeeper and designated finisher in the 50-over format.

While Ghosh's scores in her debut ODI series read 32 n.o, 44 & 0, followed by a sub-par Women’s Big Bash League stint, Ghosh came back stronger, registering her maiden ODI fifty (65) against New Zealand in the second ODI on Tuesday, adding 108 runs with Mithali Raj for the fourth wicket. "In the last game, I got dismissed in the 20s (22), my mindset was how I can give my best to the team and take it to a good score," she said after the match.

Over the years, one of India’s struggles has been finding a middle-order enforcer who could build partnerships, take on bowling attacks, and help them post competitive totals. Ghosh could well be the answer to that role given her performance in the last 12 months. Since her ODI debut, no one has scored at a higher strike rate (163 runs at 40.75, 93.67 SR) for India in the middle-order (4-7).

For someone who was looked at and started as a T20 tonker, along with Shafali, Ghosh has made India's ODI batting proactive and dynamic in the last year or so. While Pooja Vastrakar, too, can contribute with the bat in the lower-order, Ghosh will have a more important role to play in the middle-order going forward as she, often, will have to build a partnership with Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur before going berserk in the death overs.



"When I am batting at number five, my role remains the same, to build a partnership and attack as per the team's situation and I follow that. My game is simple, to attack and take singles and keep playing," the 18-year-old said about her role in the team.

Although there are other concerns over her glovework and workload as she isn’t a regular keeper, the 18-year-old has put in a lot of work in her wicketkeeping since the T20 World Cup. From conceding byes in the T20Is against South Africa to the ongoing tour of New Zealand, the improvement is visible in every match. “After the World Cup, I prioritised wicket keeping even a little bit more than batting in training. I am working with our fielding coach Joy sir (Subhadeep Ghosh), then keep wickets, then bat and again keep wickets and we speak on how I can improve,” she said.

And as they take on New Zealand in the third ODI on Friday with a full-strength squad, Mithali Raj would be hoping that Ghosh continues her good work both in front of and behind the stumps.

