Best surprise of my life: Mohammed Siraj on Virat Kohli coming to his house

India and RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed that Virat Kohli coming to his house was the best surprise of his life.

Published: 18th February 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

RCB stars Mohammed Siraj (L) and Virat Kohli

RCB stars Mohammed Siraj (L) and Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed that Virat Kohli coming to his house was the best surprise of his life.

Mohammed Siraj shared some anecdotes from his past on the RCB podcast, he said: "I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said "I have a stiff back miyan, I can't come." I told him to rest. What more could I say."

"But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat) had said he won't come. It became news, Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki," he added.

Siraj spoke about how IPL changed his life, "I only had struggles, my dad used to drive an auto, I only had a Platina. Dad used to give me 60 rupees for Petrol. I would manage with that to reach Uppal Stadium, which was quite far from my house. When I was selected for the IPL, all those struggles came to an end."

"Dad stopped driving the auto, mom stopped doing household work, we stopped living in rented accommodation, we bought a new house. I didn't need anything else in life. All I needed was my parents to be happy in a house we own. IPL gave me fame, it taught me the ways to be in social circles from meeting and talking to so many people. I learned so much. It's all because of IPL," the speedster said.

Siraj is one of the three players to be retained by RCB for IPL 2022. The other two players are Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

RCB acquired Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore), Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), South Africa's veteran batsman Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), and these all are the top buys among the 19 players bought by the team at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2022.

In its endeavour to build a bold brigade for excellence in the upcoming IPL season, RCB also added steel and resolve to the squad with the additions of veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.5 crore), wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 crore), left-arm orthodox bowler and left-hand batsman Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 2.4 crore), West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore).

