Ranji Trophy: Bihar's Sakibul Gani becomes first-batter to score triple-century on FC debut

Bihar batter Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday as he became the first player to score triple-century on first-class debut.

18th February 2022

Bihar batter Sakibul Gani

Bihar batter Sakibul Gani (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bihar batter Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday as he became the first player to score triple-century on first-class debut.

Gani achieved the feat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram here at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata.

The batter scored 341 runs off just 405 balls with the help of 56 fours and 2 sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 84.20.

On Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane scored a century for Mumbai in the match against Saurashtra.

Delhi batter Yash Dhull also registered a ton on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

There are eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group. There would be four teams in Elite Groups and six teams would make up the Plate Group. One team from each Elite Group will qualify for the quarterfinal stages. The lowest-ranked of the eight qualified teams will have to play a pre-quarterfinal with the top team from the Plate Group.

