Sachin Tendulkar comes up with superb response to who is the better batter between him and Virat Kohli

By Online Desk

Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have constantly been compared with each other over the last decade as to who is a better batter.

The fans and cricket experts have always come up with their own choice between the two greats.

The 'Little Master', during a recent chat with Graham Bensinger, was asked about the same and was told to choose between him and Virat.

Sachin said that it's better to have both of us in one team.

“How about having both of us in one team,” said Sachin.

After answering the cheeky question, Sachin was asked to choose a player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 48-year-old put your weight behind Argentine footballer Messi.

He said, "Messi is more of my type".

A few years back, when Virat was asked whether he was a better batter than Sachin, the former Indian skipper stated that it was because of Sachin that he took up cricket. He further added that Sachin is the most complete batter the game has seen and it was not fair to compare Sachin with the current generations of players.

Virat on Breakfast with Champions show said, "You can only compare those who are worthy of the comparison. You are comparing me to someone because of whom I started playing cricket in the first place. I stand no chance in terms of skill level. He’s the most complete batsman ever. Then how can you even compare? I’ve always said it’s not fair no him. Because of what he’s given us, he doesn’t deserve to be compared to us. This generation, no chance."

Sachin is considered one of the all-time greats of the game in both Test and ODI format. He has amassed 15921 runs in Test cricket while scoring 18426 runs in ODI format.

Sachin also happens to be the only cricketer thus far to score 100 centuries in international cricket and the first ever to score a double century in an ODI match.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8.

Virat, who recently stepped down as skipper of Team India, ended his tenure as country's most successful Test captain with 40 wins, 11 draws and 17 losses in 68 Tests.