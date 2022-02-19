India try to take proactive approach with bat; seals T20I series 2-0

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven fours. One six. Seven singles. 20 dots. One wicket. One maiden. In isolation, the batting numbers India threw up in the second T20I against West Indies after the first six overs can be discounted. When you consider the larger picture, this is further evidence of them embracing a new way of playing the sport's shortest format. Accused of conservatism, they have tried to break free in recent times. On Friday, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who's pioneering this change, frequently went aerial. Touch artists by nature, the duo cleared the front leg before muscling the ball over the infield.

Even if the end result was a touch unsatisfactory — the intent and the execution did not match up always (the run-rate was only a shade over 8 after the power play) — end result be damned if this is the way they are going to approach batting in T20Is. As Rohit got out soon after the power play, Kohli, whose first nine scoring shots had six boundaries, assumed the role of anchor (his strike rate fell from 180 to 118 in the space of five overs) in the middle overs.

With the spinners in operation, the Indian batters once again lost their way. They will have to see how to tackle this phase but Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer injected fresh oxygen into the inning with a flurry of boundaries. Even this was encouraging as India have traditionally not gone big till the start of the 17th over. Woven with the last pair of recognised batters at the crease with six overs to go, Iyer and Pant went big. Their 76-run partnership came off just 37 balls (nine fours and two sixes). That thrust was what lifted the hosts to a score of 186. It kind of helped that the visitors were in the mood for charity as they dropped three catches.

That early initiative was what helped the hosts take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. On a good batting surface with heaps of dew, they always needed at least 10 more runs as an insurance. Ultimately, that helped them get over the line. The visitors threatened with both Rovman Powell and Nicolas Pooran scoring 50s, but the combination of Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar restricted them to just 28 runs in the last 18 balls, when they needed 37. In the middle phase, Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed on debut, once again came up trumps, giving away just 30 runs (nine dots) in his full four overs. With less than eight months to go for the World Cup in Australia, Bishnoi is perhaps one of the biggest pluses of this series.

This series may have continued India's status quo as an alpha on Indian conditions: they haven't lost a T20I series since going down 0-2 to Australia in February, 2019. But what's perhaps changed is the way they are approaching the format. The numbers agree. India ate up more dots than West Indies (45 to 36) but scored more runs via boundaries (108 to 96). In the end, that was the difference.

Brief scores: India 186/5 in 20 ovs (Rishabh 52; Chase 3/25) beat West Indies 178/3 in 20 ovs (Powell 68; Kumar 1/29)

