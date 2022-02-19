STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

U-19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar accused of age fraud as Maharashtra official writes to BCCI

Om Prakash Bakoria states that on the basis of the fabricated date Hangargekar got a chance to play for India and has called on the BCCI to act as per law.

Published: 19th February 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Om Prakash Bakoria, the Commissioner of Sports & Youth Services, Maharashtra State, has written to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah to take strict action against Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was part of the India Under-19 team that won the World Cup recently, for fabricating his birth date.

In the letter, a copy of which is with this daily, Bakoria, citing a probe conducted by the CEO of Osmanabad Zilla Parishad, has said Hangargekar altered his birth date from 10/01/2001 to 10/11/2002 at Terna Public School Osmanabad.

“The school record speaks that the birth date of Mr, Raivardhan Hangargekar up to 7th standard is recorded as 10/01/2001. As per general register maintained by Tema Public School, Osmanabad, his birth date is 10/0’1/2001. lt appears unauthorized corrections made by Head Master and his birth date is recorded as 10/11/2002 at the time of fresh admission for 8th standard,” Bakoria wrote.

Bakoria states that on the basis of the fabricated date Hangargekar got a chance to play for India and has called on the BCCI to act as per law.

“The conduct of the Mr Rajvardhan Hangargekar is against the sports integrity and ethics. lt deprives fair play and results into damages to the reputation of the nation. Therefore, you are requested to take strict action in accordance with the law,” he wrote to Shah attaching all the evidence.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajvardhan Hangargekar BCCI
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp