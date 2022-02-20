Kartikeya's fifer helps Madhya Pradesh rout Gujarat by 106 runs 

By PTI

RAJKOT: Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh returned a five-wicket haul after Shubham Sharma hit a gritty unbeaten ton as Madhya Pradesh recorded an emphatic 106-run win over Gujarat in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game, here on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh had conceded first innings lead to Gujarat but the central team then fought back with gusto, putting 251 in their second essay with Shubham scoring an unbeaten 103. Kartikeya Singh (5/34) then spun the web around the Gujarat batters, as the team was shot out for a meagre 88 in their second essay in just 37.5 overs.

Gujarat chased a 195-run target for an outright win but none of their batters could make a substantial contribution as they made a beeline to the changing room at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Khandheri.

Skipper Priyank Panchal (5) became Kartikeya Singh's first victim and he soon removed one-down Bhargav Merai (0). Experienced Ishwar Chandra Pandey (2/28) played his part to perfection as he sent back Karan Patel and Manprit Juneja.

Patel's patient 27 only delayed the inevitable but an all-round show from the Aditya Srivastava-led side fetched them six points. Shubham (2/7) and Gaurav Yadav (1/17) also shared the spoils.

Gujarat next take on Kerala, who thrashed Meghalaya, while MP will square off against Meghalaya, beginning February 24.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 274 all out and 251 all out (Shubham Sharma 103 not out, Rajat Patidar 53; Chintan Gaja 6/48, Siddharth Desai 2/42) beat Gujarat 331 all out and 88 all out (Karan Patel 27, Manprit Juneja 13; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 5/34, Shubham Sharma 2/7) by 106 runs.