STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kartikeya's fifer helps Madhya Pradesh rout Gujarat by 106 runs 

Madhya Pradesh had conceded first innings lead to Gujarat but the central team then fought back with gusto, putting 251 in their second essay with Shubham scoring an unbeaten 103.

Published: 20th February 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh returned a five-wicket haul after Shubham Sharma hit a gritty unbeaten ton as Madhya Pradesh recorded an emphatic 106-run win over Gujarat in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game, here on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh had conceded first innings lead to Gujarat but the central team then fought back with gusto, putting 251 in their second essay with Shubham scoring an unbeaten 103. Kartikeya Singh (5/34) then spun the web around the Gujarat batters, as the team was shot out for a meagre 88 in their second essay in just 37.5 overs.

Gujarat chased a 195-run target for an outright win but none of their batters could make a substantial contribution as they made a beeline to the changing room at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Khandheri.

Skipper Priyank Panchal (5) became Kartikeya Singh's first victim and he soon removed one-down Bhargav Merai (0). Experienced Ishwar Chandra Pandey (2/28) played his part to perfection as he sent back Karan Patel and Manprit Juneja.

Patel's patient 27 only delayed the inevitable but an all-round show from the Aditya Srivastava-led side fetched them six points. Shubham (2/7) and Gaurav Yadav (1/17) also shared the spoils.

Gujarat next take on Kerala, who thrashed Meghalaya, while MP will square off against Meghalaya, beginning February 24.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 274 all out and 251 all out (Shubham Sharma 103 not out, Rajat Patidar 53; Chintan Gaja 6/48, Siddharth Desai 2/42) beat Gujarat 331 all out and 88 all out (Karan Patel 27, Manprit Juneja 13; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 5/34, Shubham Sharma 2/7) by 106 runs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumar Kartikeya Singh Spinner Ranji Trophy Gujarat
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp