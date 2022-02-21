Centuries in both the innings: U-19 World Cup winning skipper Yash Dhull makes memorable Ranji debut

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s Under-19 World Cup winning captain, Yash Dhull, re-wrote the record books by slamming centuries in both innings of Delhi’s drawn Ranji opener against Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, Dhull slammed another ton (113 n.o.) as he opened the innings alongside Dhruv Shorey who also made a century (107 n.o.). Delhi declared at 228 for no loss in their second essay and subsequently the match was called off. Tamil Nadu had bagged a first innings lead of 42 runs.

Dhull became the only third Indian to score centuries in both innings on Ranji Trophy debut, the other two being Nari Contractor (Gujarat) and Virat Swathe (Maharashtra).

In the first innings of the match Dhull struck 113 off 150 balls. The 19-year-old, primarily a middle-order batter, excelled in his role as an opener on his debut, showing that he could play both white ball and red ball cricket with ease.

“It was no doubt a brilliant display by Yash. Scoring a ton in both innings was a remarkable feat. But let’s not forget that Delhi had conceded the lead and their batters had no pressure while playing in their second innings. The wicket too was very good to bat,’’ said M Venkataramana, chief coach of Tamil Nadu.

“We are pleased with the fact that we managed to take a lead. Chasing 452 was no mean task and credit to the boys for their brilliant show, in particular the lower middle order,’’ added the former India off spinner.

With the possibility of a result looking bleak, the Tamil Nadu think tank did try to trouble the Delhi batters by making Sai Kishore open the attack.

Vijay Shankar shuffled his bowlers but met with little success as Yash and Dhruv were stubborn in their efforts.

“We played a positive brand of cricket. We opened with Sai and tried to trouble the Delhi batters in order to get some early wickets and put pressure on them.”

