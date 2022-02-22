STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You have elevated your level of cricket every year: Yuvraj Singh's tribute letter to Virat Kohli

In the letter, Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

Published: 22nd February 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Indian batter Virat Kohli

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Indian batter Virat Kohli. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday wrote a heartfelt letter to batter Virat Kohli and said that he has seen the southpaw grow as a cricketer and as a person. In the letter, Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," wrote Yuvraj in the letter.

The swashbuckling batter, who holds the record of fastest fifty in T20 Internationals, also recounted the memories spent together with Kohli, be it scoring runs for the country or sharing lighter moments off the field.

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You're a superstar. Here's a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud," he added.

Yuvraj, who shares close association with sports brand PUMA alongside Kohli, also took the occasion to gift one of India's most successful captains a special edition of PUMA's golden boots.

