STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hamstring injury rules Deepak Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20Is

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on February 20.

Published: 23rd February 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

India's Deepak Chahar reacts in pain after bowling a delivery during their third Twenty20 International match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Feb. 20, 2022.

India's Deepak Chahar reacts in pain after bowling a delivery during their third Twenty20 International match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Feb. 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

"He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA," said a BCCI official.

It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

"The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side," the official added.

The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Chahar hamstring injury Sri Lanka tour of India India vs Sri Lanka T20I series IPL
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp