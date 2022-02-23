STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Feels good to play for Team India after two months, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was under rehabilitation after he sustained injuries in the Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, in November 2021.

Published: 23rd February 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed his excitement about playing for the Indian team.

Jadeja was under rehabilitation after he sustained injuries in the Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, in November 2021.

"Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 series and the Test series. I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India," said Jadeja in a video posted on BCCI TV.

"I was keen to do my rehab properly and was working hard on my fitness at NCA. Today, I came here for my first practice session, it feels good," he added.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is and two Tests, with the first match of the series to be played in Lucknow on Thursday.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Team India Ravindra Jadeja India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series India vs Sri Lanka Test Series India vs Sri Lanka Series
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp