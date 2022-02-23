STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is with hairline fracture

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In-form India batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka owing to a hairline fracture on his hand.

The series starts here on Thursday and Yadav's injury was confirmed to PTI by a BCCI source before the Board issued an official statement.

Yadav, who was adjudged Player of the Series in the preceding T20Is against the West Indies, is the second Indian player to be forced out of the Sri Lanka series after pacer Deepak Chahar.

Chahar was ruled out of the games in Lucknow and Dharamsala after picking up a hamstring injury.

"Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

"They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," he added.

The 31-year-old Yadav was seen at India's practice session here on Tuesday.

The BCCI has not named any replacements for the two injured players as options are available with the team.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant would be rested for the series against Sri Lanka.

The T20I rubber against the West Indies was India's first in a packed calendar in the build-up to the World Cup and they now take on Sri Lanka in an identical three-match contest followed by two Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru.

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

