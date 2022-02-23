TN to include Siddharth for Chhatisgarh match

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy team had a fruitful practice session at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati ahead of its second round Rmatch against Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The Vijay Shankar led-team did admirably well in its previous round where they managed to sail past Delhi's mammoth first innings total of 452 runs to draw the game and take three points.

Due to the tweaked Ranji format, Tamil Nadu need to register an outright win against Chhattisgarh to keep its chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

Delhi meets Jharkhand in its next encounter. Jharkhand is at the bottom of the table, yet to open its account. Chhattisgarh defeated Jharkhand in the first league round and have six points.

"We are aware that Chhattisgarh has six points. But our boys are high on confidence as they managed to sail past Delhi's mammoth total. This has given them the self-belief and they are confident of doing well against Chhattisgarh on Thursday,'' said Tamil Nadu chief coach, M Venkataramana.

After a gap of three days, Tamil Nadu is preparing for its next encounter. During this time, the team introspected on the areas that it needed to work upon.

Bowling is one area that the team has to work hard upon and in batting too one cannot expect Shahrukh Khan to fire in each and every game.

"We have analysed what we need to do in our next game. Our batting was good overall. We do not depend upon one batsman to do the rescue act. It is a team sport, we expect the top order to fire and the middle order to capatalise. Those who are in form and have spent time in the middle should carry forward till the end. The key is to have a couple of good partnerships and I am sure the boys will do it,'' said the ever optimistic former NCA coach.

Shahrukh was in amazing form against Delhi and almost converted his maiden first-class century into a double ton. Although he is a finisher in white-ball cricket, many those who follow the game believe that he can bat slightly ahead.

"As I said earlier we need to beat teams outright to move on to the next stage. We will plan to keep this in mind. Nobody's place is rigid. We need to be flexible as per the situation. Shahrukh's batting slot will depend upon the situation. We are well aware of his potential and we will act as per what is good for the team,'' explained the former India spinner.

The wicket for Thursday's game at the Nehru stadium looks like it would aid the spinners. Even in the last game against Delhi, Tamil Nadu missed the services of a second specialist spinner.

"We will certainly play a second specialist spinner and M Siddharth will get the nod. We may have to sacrifice a medium-pacer as the team composition depends upon the surface," revealed Venkataramana.

