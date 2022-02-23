STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli 'superhuman', MS Dhoni has ice running through his veins: Shane Watson

Shane Watson has compared the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and he labelled the former as 'superhuman'.

Published: 23rd February 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

CSK legends Shane Watson (L) and MS Dhoni

CSK legends Shane Watson (L) and MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has compared the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and he labelled the former as "superhuman".

Watson played under Virat at Royal Challengers Bangalore and under Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Virat as a leader has done incredible things, the way he has been able to push players, he has got such high expectation from himself and he brings that to every game he plays. For me, I believe Virat is a super human, he knows how to push players around him. Virat is an incredible good guy, he is a well-balanced character off the field, knowledge he has is fascinating. It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB," Watson said on the 'ICC Review'.

"MS Dhoni has got ice running through his veins, his ability to take pressure out of a team environment, he trusts his players, he makes sure everyone has faith in their abilities. He knows what works for himself and people around him. He trusts his instincts on the field, he trusts that players will do their research and do what is needed on the field," he added.

Last week, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the Test captain after Virat Kohli decided to step down earlier this year as the leader in the longest format.

"He is such a natural and easy leader. I watched him closely leading the Mumbai Indians and nothing seems to faze him. He goes about his work incredibly well, he has had experience leading teams as well, captaining a franchise like Mumbai in high-pressure situations. There is always high expectation from Mumbai in the IPL," said Watson.

"I love watching Rohit bat, he is an elegant batter and he brings that to his captaincy," he added.

Rohit will lead the Test side for the first time in the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.

