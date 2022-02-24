STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer sizzle in host's crushing 62-run win

For the fans of the Indian team, this was thrilling to watch as they were finally playing batters apt for this format.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with team captain Rohit Sharma, during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Bharat. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In Ishan Kishan’s first match for India - against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021 - he cut loose in devastating fashion. After being watchful against Jofra Archer, he climbed into Tom Curran and England’s other bowlers as he went on a boundary barrage.

By the time he was done, he had hit nine boundaries in 32 balls for his 56. For the fans of the Indian team, this was thrilling to watch as they were finally playing batters apt for this format. The conservatism, it seemed, was being shed.

But he hasn't been a permanent part of the shortest format. At the T20 World Cup, he played one game. Just like a few of the other batters, he wasn’t backed. That reflected in the vast discrepancy in his T20I numbers (SR 110 at an average of 26.2 across 8 games) compared to his domestic stats (131.6 at an average of 28.2 across 113 games).

And after a poor series against the West Indies (85 at 27), the pressure was on him to deliver against Sri Lanka. And deliver he did under the Lucknow lights. Even though the visitors’ bowling lacked the potency because of a few injuries, the southpaw showed why Mumbai Indians pushed the boat out to retain him at the IPL auctions.  

Why talents like Kishan are gun in the shortest-format is their ability to keep finding the boundaries against all types of bowling at any stage. Against the visitors, who ultimately limped to a 62-run defeat, he showed just that. His 89 off 56 (10x4, 3x6) was so brutal by the time he got out, the Lankan bowlers had already lost control and were in damage-limitation mode.

That's what happens when a batter like Kishan is on the rampage. He started the assault on Chamika Karunaratne's gentle pace bowling for a hat-trick of boundaries all through the off-side. Karunaratne tried to vary his pace and tried to bowl full and wide but the result was the same. 

In the next over, Lahiru Kumara travelled the distance in front of square before hitting him for four the next ball. The Lankans had begun to err in line and length and Kishan was finally able to free his arc after being starved off it in the West Indies series.

The introduction of Praveen Jayawickrama was a pivotal moment because the Indians have struggled against spin in the past. Kishan, though, gave room and greeted him with a ferocious drive down the ground.

Five balls later, Dushmanta Chameera, bowling a heavy rock at 146.4 kmph, was hooked for six. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay also went to the boundary immediately after the power play.

The last two paragraphs tell you everything you needed to know about his innings: five different bowlers had bowled one over after another to him but Kishan hit at least one boundary each in all of those overs. By the time he was done, he had also hit skipper Dasun Shanaka for a boundary. 

Brief scores: India 199/2 in 20 overs (Ishan 89, Shreyas 57 n.o) defeat Sri Lanka 137/6 in 20 overs (Asalanka 53 n.o).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket T20 Sri Lanka India T20I India vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp