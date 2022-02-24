Seethapathi’s all-round show

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-round display by D Seethapathi (53; 3/15) helped Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University beat Sri Sankara College (Kanchi) by 74 runs in the Chengalpattu DCA inter-college T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University 159/5 in 20 ovs (D Seethapathi 53, G Santhosh 56) bt Sri Sankara College (Kanchi) 85 in 15.1 ovs (D Seethapathi 3/15, M Sathish 3/23).

Good response for Rally of Coimbatore

A record 57 entries have been received for the Rally of Coimbatore as the first round of the FMSCI Indian national rally championship 2021 commences in Coimbatore on Friday.

The championship, with MRF Tyres as the associate sponsor, is a spill over from last year due to the pandemic and will now comprise three rounds — Rally of Coimbatore (Feb 25-27), Karnataka-1000, Bengaluru (March 11-13), and the South India Rally, Chennai, (March 25-27) — promoted directly by The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, the governing body for the sport in the country.

