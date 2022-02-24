STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When I retire after World Cup, squad will be far stronger with new talent: Mithali Raj

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI in Queenstown.

Published: 24th February 2022 12:00 PM

India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

QUEENSTOWN: India skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday said that when she hangs up her boots after the upcoming 50-over World Cup, the squad will be far stronger with the new talent.

"When I retire after this tournament, I will see that the squad is far more stronger with the upcoming new talent," Mithali said after the fifth ODI against New Zealand.

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Thursday.

"We have improved over the last few games we have played, that's a good sign before the World Cup. Was important to have the right preparation before the big tournament. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the camps in India due to the rising Omicron cases," said Mithali.

"The wicket seemed batting friendly, but the bowlers did well today. Something that we need to work more on is our fielding. Thanks to the New Zealand cricket board for giving us this opportunity," she added.

With this win, India registered their first win of the series, but the White Ferns took the ODI series 4-1.

Chasing 252, India's opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on 29 runs but this stand was cut short in the fifth over as Hayley Jensen got the better of Verma (9). Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana then got together at the crease and the duo formed a 60-run stand for the second wicket.

However, this partnership was ended by Fran Jonas as she got the better of Deepti (21) and this brought Harmanpreet Kaur to the middle. Mandhana and Harmanpreet put on 64 runs, but as soon as India started to gain full control, Jensen got the better of Mandhana (71) and India was reduced to 153/3, still, 99 runs away from the target.

Harmanpreet Kaur brought an end to her half-century drought, but with India 27 runs away from the target, Harmanpreet (63) ended up losing her wicket. However, skipper Mithali Raj (57*) and Richa Ghosh (7*) ensured that India registers a comfortable victory.

Earlier, Amelia Kerr played a knock of 66 as New Zealand posted 251/9 in the allotted fifty overs. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each.

