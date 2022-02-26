STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Hosts win toss, opt to bowl first

India are playing an unchanged side while Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka came in for the Lankans in place of Jeffrey Vandersay and Janith Liyanage.

Published: 26th February 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 07:37 PM

India skipper Rohit Sharma (R) and Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka

India skipper Rohit Sharma (R) and Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

