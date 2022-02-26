STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Spinners keep Tamil Nadu in control against Chhattisgarh after solid knocks from Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith

First, they managed to declared at an imposing total 470 for nine in 118 overs, then their bowlers reduced Chhattisgarh to 105 for five at stumps, putting the Harpreet Singh-led side in tatters.

Published: 26th February 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings - Rs 9 Crore

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan. (File Photo)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Friday was of those rare days in office that Tamil Nadu will cherish as things went per their script to the T.

First, they managed to declared at an imposing total 470 for nine in 118 overs, then their bowlers reduced Chhattisgarh to 105 for five at stumps, putting the Harpreet Singh-led side in a spot of bother on the second day of the Ranji Trophy tie in Guwahati.

B Aparajith (166) and Shahrukh Khan (69) continued from where they left on Thursday to stitch a partnership worth 125 runs for the fifth wicket, and helped Tamil Nadu get to a position of strength.

Although the lower order failed to wag, Tamil Nadu managed to post an imposing total thanks to Aparajith’s perseverance and single minded dedication.

“We are pleased with the way Tamil Nadu performed on Friday. We wanted to post a challenging total and this was possible thanks to the efforts of Aparajith and Shahrukh,’’ said head coach M Venkatarama.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp