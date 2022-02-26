Spinners keep Tamil Nadu in control against Chhattisgarh after solid knocks from Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Friday was of those rare days in office that Tamil Nadu will cherish as things went per their script to the T.

First, they managed to declared at an imposing total 470 for nine in 118 overs, then their bowlers reduced Chhattisgarh to 105 for five at stumps, putting the Harpreet Singh-led side in a spot of bother on the second day of the Ranji Trophy tie in Guwahati.

B Aparajith (166) and Shahrukh Khan (69) continued from where they left on Thursday to stitch a partnership worth 125 runs for the fifth wicket, and helped Tamil Nadu get to a position of strength.

Although the lower order failed to wag, Tamil Nadu managed to post an imposing total thanks to Aparajith’s perseverance and single minded dedication.

“We are pleased with the way Tamil Nadu performed on Friday. We wanted to post a challenging total and this was possible thanks to the efforts of Aparajith and Shahrukh,’’ said head coach M Venkatarama.

