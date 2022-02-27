STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ishan Kishan ruled out of third T20I against SL after blow to head

Kishan was admitted to a city hospital and underwent a brain scan after being struck on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer during the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Ishan Kishan

Indian batsman Ishan Kishan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: India opener Ishan Kishan was ruled out of Sunday's third T20 International against Sri Lanka after taking a blow to his head in the last match, even as the BCCI said his CT scan reports are "normal".

Kishan was admitted to a city hospital and underwent a brain scan after being struck on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer during the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening.

"Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday.

Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted.

The findings of the CT scan are normal.

" The BCCI said it's medical team will continue to "closely monitor his signs of concussion".

Kishan, who made 16 from 15 deliveries on Saturday, was hit on the head by Kumara in the fourth over during India's run chase.

The wicketkeeper-batter had removed his helmet immediately after the blow before India's medical team ran to the field for the concussion test.

"Ishan Kishan was admitted to Fortis Hospital for brain scan after being hit on the head by Lahiru Kumara bouncer," a BCCI source had earlier told PTI.

"He stayed overnight at the hospital as a precautionary measure.

" Now, either Mayank Agarwal or Venkatesh Iyer could open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav, and pacer Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with injuries.

India already has clinched the three-match T20I series, having won the first and second game by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan injury T20 International India vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp